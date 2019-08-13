Colowyo Collom expansion open for public comment

A comment period opens Wednesday, Aug. 14 through Colorado Air Pollution Control Division for the Colowyo Coal Company Collom expansion

open pit coal mine, Township 3 North, Range 93 West, 28 miles southwest of Craig in Moffat County.

“The proposed project or activity is as follows: The applicant proposes to remove nitrogen dioxide monitoring requirements from the existing permit in light of refined emissions modeling that shows compliance with National Ambient Air Quality Standards,” the notice stated.

The public comment period runs through Oct. 12 per Colorado Regulation No. 3, Part B, Section III.C due to the following reasons:

• Permitted emissions exceed public notice threshold values in Regulation No. 3, Part B, Section III.C.1.a (25 tpy in a non-attainment area and/or 50 tpy in an attainment area)

• The Division has determined that public comment is warranted because there has been significant public interest in the project permitting process.

“The Division has made a preliminary determination of approval of the application. A copy of the application, the Division’s analysis, and a draft of Construction Permit 16MF1324F have been filed with the Moffat County Clerk’s office,” the release stated.

A copy of the draft permit and the Division’s analysis are available on the Division’s website at https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/air-permit-public-notices.

The Division will receive and consider written public comments for 60 calendar days after the initial notice.

Comments may be submitted using the following options:

• Use the web form at https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/air-permit-public-notices. This page also includes guidance for public participation

• Send an email to cdphe.commentsapcd@state.co.us

• Mail comments to:

Jonathan Brickey, P.E.

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

4300 Cherry Creek Drive South, APCD-SS-B1

Denver, Colorado 80246-1530