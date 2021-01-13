Colorado’s House delegation splits along party lines as Donald Trump is impeached for a second time

President Donald Trump has become the first American president to be impeached twice, facing a strong bipartisan rebuke from the House exactly one week after a violent mob of his supporters invaded the U.S. Capitol.

The House voted 232-197 to impeach Trump, with 10 Republicans joining with Democrats to charge him with incitement of insurrection.

The four Democratic members of Colorado’s U.S. House delegation — Diana DeGette, Joe Neguse, Ed Perlmutter and Jason Crow — voted to impeach Trump.

“This man is dangerous,” DeGette, of Denver, said on the House floor Wednesday. “He has defied the Constitution. He has incited sedition and must be removed.”

Neguse, who is serving with DeGette as two of the 9 Democratic impeachment managers in the House, echoed his colleague’s sentiment.

“President Trump’s actions – encouraging, inciting a mob that stormed the United States Capitol, for the sole purpose of stopping the constitutionally-mandated counting of electoral votes – cannot go unanswered by this body,” Neguse said during his remarks on the House floor “He must be impeached.”

The three Republican members of Colorado’s House delegation — Ken Buck, Lauren Boebert and Doug Lamborn — voted “no” on the question of whether to impeach Trump.

Buck said the proceedings were rushed, which “undermined the constitutional process.”

“There were no testimonies under oath, witnesses, sober deliberation, or regular processes of House Judiciary Committee hearings,” Buck, who is also chair of the Colorado GOP, said in a written statement.

Boebert accused Democrats of trying to further divide the U.S. through impeachment. (Days earlier she cast a vote in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.)

“I call bull crap when I hear the Democrats demanding unity,” Boebert said Wednesday on the House floor.

