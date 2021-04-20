Colorado’s governor just signed two gun-control bills into law. Here’s what they mean for gun owners.

Gov. Jared Polis on Monday signed two bills tightening gun regulations in Colorado into law — the first new firearm restrictions enacted in the state since the red flag bill became law in 2019.

The legislation was introduced before the deadly attack on a Boulder King Soopers in March, though the shootings brought greater urgency to the measures, which are mainly focused on reducing gun-related suicides.

Other gun-control bills are expected to be debated at the legislature later this year.

The legislation signed into law on Monday, which passed the General Assembly without any Republican support, will affect all gun owners in Colorado.

House Bill 1106

Starting on July 1, Coloradans who own guns will be required to store their weapons in a gun safe or with a trigger or cable lock when the owner knows or should reasonably know that a “juvenile or a resident who is ineligible to possess a firearm can gain access to the firearm.”

Senate Bill 78

The bill requires gun owners to report a lost or stolen firearm to law enforcement within five days of realizing the weapon is missing.

Failing to report a lost or stolen firearm is a civil offense punishable by a $25 fine. A second or subsequent infraction is an unclassified misdemeanor punishable by a maximum fine of $500.

