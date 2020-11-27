Colorado’s elections are lauded, but conservatives and advocates for voting access see room for changes

Patriotic banners reminding citizens to vote wave outside the Moffat County Courthouse.

Andy Bockelman

Colorado’s voting system performed without major flaws this year, but voting advocates are wondering how to improve it and critics suggest a recent constitutional change makes it ripe for legal challenges.

The disparate views come as President Donald Trump and his allies challenge vote counts in other states. In Colorado, officials are preparing to certify the election Monday with little controversy.

The primary questions that arose after the 2020 election in Colorado involved whether to extend the ballot deadline to allow more votes to count and how to address misinformation and disinformation.

An unknown on the horizon is what impact Amendment 76 will have in Colorado after voters approved a constitutional change to say “only citizens” can vote. Some conservatives believe the amendment could challenge existing voting laws like same-day registration, and it likely will nullify a provision that allowed some 17-year-olds to vote in primary elections.

On the whole, leaders are celebrating another election in Colorado with high turnout, a smooth Election Day and a quick count. “Colorado was prepared for this moment years ago,” said Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder.

Colorado’s turnout has increased every year since the state created a mail-ballot system in 2013, a method that positioned Colorado well to overcome the type of voting complications other states have experienced during the pandemic.

“I think the strength of Colorado’s program was it wasn’t something we were rapidly adjusting to in the wake of the pandemic,” said Amanda Gonzalez, the executive director of Colorado Common Cause, an organization that advocates for policies to make voting more accessible.

Unlike other states, Colorado doesn’t allow ballots received after Election Day to be counted. Some states did, making the shift to ensure everyone who wanted to vote had ample time to do so, particularly with questions about the Postal Service and new vote-by-mail systems.

