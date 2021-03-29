Colorado will open coronavirus vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and older starting on Friday

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced on Monday that everyone in the state 16 and older will be eligible for a coronavirus vaccine starting on Friday, weeks earlier than initially planned.

The state had been planning to open vaccine eligibility to the general public starting in mid-April. Colorado will join at least 12 other states across the country that have already expanded eligibility to the general population or will do so by the end of the week.

“This is a really important step that Colorado is taking,” Polis said.

The expanded eligibility comes as spread of more-contagious coronavirus variants is increasing across the state, giving urgency to the race between the virus and the vaccination campaign. It also comes as measures of control over the virus, like mask wearing and social distancing, have declined and more than two dozen Colorado counties have moved to the lowest level of coronavirus restrictions.

Mathematical models have suggested Colorado could see another surge in cases if control over the virus drops too quickly without vaccines keeping pace — leading to higher numbers of hospitalizations and deaths.

To read the rest of the Colorado Sun article, click here .