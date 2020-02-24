Colorado will decide what you can — and can’t — bet on in sports

With sports wagering set to launch May 1, Colorado regulators on Thursday decided the state will have the ultimate say on what gamblers can — and cannot — bet on within sporting events.

The Colorado Limited Gaming Control Commission adopted rules governing the state’s new sports betting industry, including guidance on how so-called proposition betting opportunities will be determined.

Proposition, or prop, bets are wagers placed on individual players or events within a game, rather than the final score. During the Super Bowl, for example, gamblers could bet on which team wins the coin toss, who scores first or which quarterback throws the first touchdown pass — among dozens of other things.

