Colorado voters reject Proposition 112; Moffat County follows suit

Seeking to establish new setback restrictions between oil and gas operations and homes, Proposition 112 was shot down by Colorado voters on Tuesday, Nov. 6; as a result, oil and gas facility statewide setbacks will remain 500 feet from residences.

Statewide, 1,085,656 ballots were cast against the measure, while 827,152 were cast in favor, a margin of 57 percent to 43 percent.

In Moffat County, the margin of defeat was even broader, with 4,376 county voters, or 82 percent, voting against the measure compared to 987, or 18 percent, voting in favor.

While the proposal received both widespread criticism and support from officials throughout Colorado, just being on the ballot, which required nearly 100,000 signatures from Colorado residents, may open the door for future setback rules discussion in Colorado, supporters said.

The current setback rules, established by the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission in 2013, set a 500-foot statewide setback from residences, as well as a 1,000-foot setback from high occupancy buildings such as schools, nursing homes and hospitals.

Proposition 112 sought to push that setback to at least 2,500 feet from occupied buildings and other vulnerable areas.