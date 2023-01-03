Colorado vaccine bus returns to Craig this weekend with free COVID, flu vaccines

Colorado’s mobile vaccine bus will return to Craig at the end of the this week, offering free COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots.

The bus will be in Craig from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, at St. Michael Catholic Church off of School Street.

Reservations can be made at mobilevax.us/western-slope, though no reservation is required. There is no requirement for insurance or an ID, and both COVID and flu vaccines are free.

The bus will also be at the Stockbridge Transit Center in Steamboat Springs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, Friday, Jan. 6, and Saturday, Jan. 7.