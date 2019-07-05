Colorado Trust: The C.R.A.I.G. Group — Not just talk

Recently there’s been a lot of talk about finding ways to better our community, some of these conversations have been wonderful and have led to interesting idea proposals for plans for the future but often it seems to stay at just that, talking. While it is important that these conversations are being had, they’re the vital first step in creating any plan for work in the community, there needs to be some action taken.

The C.R.A.I.G. Group — Craig Residents Advocating for Inclusion and Growth — wants to do more than just talk, we want to take action and we want to provide opportunities for others to do the same. We’re looking for new ideas, projects, and programs. As part of our partnership with The Colorado Trust, we have money to give to our community.

During 2019, we have three funding opportunities available to award up to $5,000 and our next deadline is fast approaching! For this next funding opportunity, we’d like to see something new. Previously we’ve funded programs that have been successful for a number of years and are well established. They have done and are doing wonderful things for our community, but we want to provide an opportunity to allow something new to get started.

As a group we’re looking for those projects or programs that contribute to the overall well-being of our community and that promote equity. How do we define equity?

Equity happens when those most impacted by injustices have the power and opportunity to transform them thereby empowering all people to live healthier lives. Health equity exists beyond health and medical care to include a full spectrum of projects, both big and small, that contribute to the community’s overall health, well-being, and betterment.

The biggest question we want answered is this: How does this project or program align with the guiding principle of health equity?

We do have some requirements, of course:

If applying as a grant, must be a 501c3 organization

If applying as a direct expense, must provide a W-9

Funds cannot be used to benefit a specific individual

C.R.A.I.G. Group team members may not financially benefit from grant monies

The maximum amount allocated will be $5,000 per application cycle.

Applicants are eligible to apply for multiple funding cycles

So, what do you have to do to apply for this funding?

Contact Karli Bockelman at CraigGroup@outlook.com to get an application, fill it out, and send back electronically or drop it by our office at the Bell Tower, 50 College Dr., Suite 108. We must receive it by July 15.

We look forward to seeing what great things Craig has to offer for this funding cycle!

Karli Bockelman is community organizer for Colorado Trust, a health equity foundation dedicated to advancing the health and well-being of the people of Colorado.