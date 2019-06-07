Colorado Trust: Say hello to The C.R.A.I.G. Group

In May 2018 a group of Craig residents attended a meeting to learn about a new group being formed in our community in partnership with The Colorado Trust. The eventual team that formed decided on the acronym The C.R.A.I.G. Group as their name, which stands for Craig Residents Advocating for Inclusion and Growth.

We strive to be inclusive and to spread those ideals outward into the greater community to help our community grow, to prosper, to thrive. We are passionate about where we live, we love where we live, and we want to see it be its best. Health equity is the foundation of our work, but what does that mean? In the simplest terms, it’s recognizing that not everyone has had the same opportunities in life so the “playing field” isn’t level. We want to level out the playing field.

So, we’ve been meeting for over a year and what have we accomplished?

• We’ve talked with over 400 people in the Craig community about what they love about this place and what they want to see improved.

• We’ve granted $500 to Love INC for their PB & J weekend food bags program.

• We’ve granted $1,000 to Yampa Valley Pregnancy and Family Center for their “Learn While You Earn” program.

• We’ve granted $2,000 to the Senior Social Center for their volunteer outreach program.

• And finally, we’ve granted $2,000 to Freedom Hooves for their scholarship program.

In addition to granting money to different organizations in town, we’ve begun analyzing data that was collected through the interviews with community members. This data is invaluable in helping us to understand what challenges and opportunities exist in our community. In order to truly create change we need to understand the deeper root causes of these issues in the place we call home.

What is The C.R.A.I.G. Group’s plan moving forward?

• We will have two more small grant cycles in 2019. Applications are due July 15 and October 15.

• We plan to offer relevant trainings for our group and the larger Craig community.

• We’re finding ways to be more involved in various community events and activities.

• We’ll use the data to select issues that we want to work on as a team and identify opportunities for change.

• And finally, we’ll continue to love our community, to challenge it to be better, and appreciate those who call it home.

We invite you to join us on this journey! The C.R.A.I.G. Group meets the first and third Tuesdays of the month; food, childcare, and interpretation are provided free of charge. Are you interested in learning more about our group or applying for funding? Please contact Karli Bockelman at craiggroup@outlook.com.

Karli Bockelman is community organizer for Colorado Trust, a health equity foundation dedicated to advancing the health and well-being of the people of Colorado.