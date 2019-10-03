Colorado Trust: C.R.A.I.G. Group funding aids all ages

The C.R.A.I.G. Group is a group of Craig residents that care deeply about our community and want to help it thrive! How we’ve done so thus far has been to give out grants to organizations. In July we granted money to Love INC of the Yampa Valley, Connections 4 Kids, and Colorado Northwestern Community College Community Education.

We had previously granted money to Love INC’s PB & J Weekend Food Bag program and felt strongly that we should do so again.

“Studies prove that children who do not have enough to eat often perform lower academically than their peers. Additional studies show that high school-aged students who experience hunger can become depressed. This depression can lead to suicide,” said Pat Jones, executive director of Love INC.

Connections 4 Kids was granted money for their community baby shower and children’s health fair.

“By partnering with over 35 local agencies for the Children’s Health Fair and Community Baby Shower we hope to provide families with the best opportunities to have access to quality health resources and early childhood information,” said Betsy Overton, executive director of Connections 4 Kids. “We strongly believe everyone deserves the opportunity to reach their full health potential and that no one is prevented from achieving this potential.”

These events highlight the Connections 4 Kids commitment to their vision.

“All children and families in Moffat and Rio Blanco counties have quality early childhood services and nurturing environments in which to thrive,” Overton said.

CNCC Community Education was granted money for their ESL (English as a Second Language) Learning Pipeline Program to provide two new courses, a conversational Spanish class – “Beginning Spanish for the Utterly Confused” and computers classes for ESL students. These two courses were identified as much needed in our community to provide opportunities to ESL learners and non-Spanish speakers to improve their skills.

“The project will immediately provide well-paying, part-time work for a segment of our community not currently well represented in our college workforce and see co-mingling of English speakers and Spanish speakers in our beginning Spanish class,” said Sasha Nelson, executive director for CNCC Community Education.

All quotes above are pulled from the organization’s grant application and/or website.

Interested in applying for funding? The C.R.A.I.G. Group is a team of Craig residents that are advocating for inclusion and growth in our community. We have the unique opportunity as a team to grant money to groups or projects that help build health equity in Craig and Moffat County. Equity happens when those most impacted by injustices have the power and opportunity to transform them thereby empowering all people to live healthier lives. Health equity exists beyond health and medical care to include a full spectrum of projects, both big and small, that contribute to the community’s overall health, well-being, and betterment. We believe these funds can be used to help Craig have a better future. A 501c3 status isn’t required but projects need to be for the community’s benefit.

Our next due date for applications is Oct. 15. Please contact Karli Bockelman at craiggroup@outlook.com or 970-314-6968 for applications.