Colorado to see six straight days of snow, but which areas will get the most powder? Meteorologists take their best guess.

While Summit County won’t be missed by the upcoming string of storms that could drop powder across Colorado for six days straight, the southern mountains are favored this time around.

Silverton Mountain Ski Area, Purgatory Resort, Telluride Ski Resort, Aspen Snowmass Ski Resort and Steamboat Ski Resort have the highest chances for deep powder in the next week, according to stats compiled by OpenSnow.com .

The first storm of the week will wrap up Monday morning, but another system is moving in on its heels, meteorologists say. According to the National Weather Service of Boulder/Denver reports, there’s a chance of snow each day in Summit County until Friday, but snow totals are expected to stay light even though the storm is expected to drop double-digit snow totals in the southern and northern mountains.

The strongest of the storms is expected to hit Wednesday and last into Thursday, according to a hazardous weather outlook by the National Weather Service, but OpenSnow.com founder and meteorologist Joel Gratz says he has low confidence in snow totals for areas like Summit County since the storm could take a more southern route.