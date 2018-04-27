 Colorado teachers rally at the state Capitol to demand education funding increase | CraigDailyPress.com

Photo by Aaron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

Jefferson county educators Joel Zigman and Elizabeth Hall march during a teachers rally for more educational funding at the Colorado State Capitol on Thursday, April 26, 2018. The Colorado Education Association said the walkouts are necessary to alert residents and lawmakers about the status of school funding in Colorado. The stateÕs schools are currently underfunded by $822 million and are $2,700 below the national average in per-pupil funding, the CEA said.

DENVER– Hundreds of thousands of Colorado students stayed home from school on Friday while teachers from dozens of districts — including Denver, Aurora and Cherry Creek — descended on the state Capitol to demand an increase in state funding for public education.

Teachers and their supporters began streaming toward the Capitol before 9 a.m. Friday, many carrying signs, banners and a message. Bands were playing to show support for the teachers.

