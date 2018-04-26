Colorado teachers begin two days of protest in Denver

DENVER– Thousands of area teachers on Thursday morning began pouring into downtown Denver for two days of protesting the state of education funding in Colorado.

"Stand up and fight!" teachers shouted on the steps of the state Capitol, amid cheers. "We are JeffCo!" others chanted.

Teachers from two of the state's largest school districts — Jefferson and Douglas County — did not report to their classrooms, but will showed up instead at the Capitol to pressure lawmakers into boosting funding for Colorado's schools and improving the fund teachers depend on for secure retirements.

