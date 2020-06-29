Colorado Supreme Court upholds state’s law banning large-capacity gun magazines

The Colorado Supreme Court and Colorado Court of Appeals.

(Jeremy Martinez, Special to The Colorado Sun)

The Colorado Supreme Court on Monday upheld the state’s 7-year-old ban on gun magazines that hold more than 15 rounds of ammunition.

Rocky Mountain Gun Owners, a hard-line gun rights organization based in Colorado, challenged the large-capacity magazine law, arguing that it violates the state constitution.

Specifically, the organization contended that the law goes against a clause that gives people the right to be armed to defend their homes, property and themselves.

The Colorado Supreme Court, however, disagreed in a 45-page decision.

Justice Monica M. Márquez, in writing the court’s opinion, said the ban is “a reasonable exercise of the police power that has neither the purpose nor effect of nullifying the right to bear arms in self-defense.”

The law was passed a year after the 2012 Aurora theater shooting, which left 12 people dead and dozens more wounded. The gunman in that attack used a 100-round magazine.

The policy was part of a package of bills passed in 2013 and signed into law by then-Gov. John Hickenlooper, including legislation requiring a background check for every gun purchase in Colorado.

The ban on large-capacity magazines was likely the most controversial part of the package. The legislation prompted a magazine manufacturer, Magpul, to relocate its facilities out of the state. Two Democratic state senators were also recalled in the wake of the bill’s passage and a third resigned to avoid a recall.

