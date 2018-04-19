Colorado State Patrol urges marijuana users to find a safe ride on 420

CRAIG — The Colorado State Patrol is urging marijuana users not to drive impaired ahead of 420 celebrations.

“The Colorado State Patrol is committed to your safety. If you choose to participate in 420 celebrations, please remember that there is no acceptable reason to drive under the influence,” said Colonel Matt Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. "We will use all available resources to reduce the number of impaired drivers on Colorado roads."

Since 2014, the Colorado State Patrol has seen cases of driving while under the influence of legal marijuana and issued more than 3,000 marijuana-related driving citations. There is a misconception that using marijuana does not increase crash risk, when, in fact, its usage impacts virtually every skill needed to drive safely.