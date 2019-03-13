Colorado State Patrol trooper killed in interstate crash

WELD COUNTY — A Colorado State Patrol trooper was killed Wednesday after he was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 76, according to an agency news release.

Cpl. Daniel Groves, 52, was at the scene of a vehicle slide-off on I-76 near milepost 47 when about 11:20 a.m. a 2001 Volvo driven by John Carpenter, 58, of Centennial, lost control and hit Groves, who was outside of his patrol vehicle. Milepost 47 is about one mile west of Roggen.

Groves began his career with the Colorado State Patrol on July 16, 2007. He is survived by his partner of two years.

The crash remains under investigation by the state patrol.

Lt. Matt Turner, spokesman for the Weld County Sheriff's Office, said as of 4 p.m. his agency had responded to multiple crashes throughout the county, but nothing too serious.

"As far as our perspective on the storm, visibility is still really low, and roads are extremely icy and snow packed," Turner said in an email to The Tribune. "We're advising people to stay in their homes if at all possible."

As with every other law enforcement and emergency management agency throughout the state, Greeley police is urging residents to stay inside and not drive unless it is an emergency.

"If you don't have to drive, please don't," the agency's Twitter feed states. "Slick roads and low visibility are a bad combination. Stay inside if you can."