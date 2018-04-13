Colorado State Patrol to increase DUI enforcement in Steamboat area this weekend

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS – Colorado State Patrol troopers will be out in force this weekend looking for drivers operating their vehicles while impaired by alcohol and/or drugs. CSP will be working saturation patrols looking for impaired drivers in conjunction with the numerous events celebrating the end of the ski season in the Steamboat Springs area.

Troop 4B, which includes the counties of Moffat, Routt, Rio Blanco, Jackson and Grand counties, investigated seven fatal crashes and 34 other crashes related to impaired driving in 2017, according to a release from the agency. State Patrol is working diligently with our partner agencies to reduce these numbers to zero.

The release also added that CSP encourages drivers to celebrate responsibly, drive safely, and always wear a safety belt as winter weather begins to subside, and warmer and drier roadways begin to emerge in Northwest Colorado.

To report a suspected impaired driver please dial *CSP (*277) from your cellular phone.

Follow Troop 4B troopers on Twitter @CSP_Craig.