Colorado State Patrol: ‘Tis the season to be a safe pedestrian

The snowy months make the roads more treacherous for vehicles and pedestrians, so Colorado State Patrol urges everyone to practice safety in December. From 2019-21, State Patrol data shows that December had the highest average number of pedestrian-caused crashes than any other month of the year.

“When pedestrians aren’t following rules designed to protect them or are present on roadways that are not designed for their use, it poses a significant hazard to drivers, as well as themselves,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the State Patrol, in a news release.

During winter-shortened daylight hours, blowing snow can affect visibility for drivers. To protect pedestrians, State Patrol wants pedestrians and drivers to take necessary precautions.

For pedestrians, State Patrol recommends looking both ways before stepping into the street, even in one-way traffic. Pedestrians should make themselves visible with bright or reflective clothing or carry a light source in low-light and snowy conditions. Make eye contact with drivers and ensure the vehicle is yielding before crossing. If it’s necessary to walk on county roads or highways, walk against traffic.

For motorists, avoiding distractions is the number one suggestion. At 25 mph, a vehicle travels 37 feet per second, so looking at a phone or radio for a few seconds can reduce time to stop for pedestrians.

For more, csp.colorado.gov.