Colorado State Patrol seeks information about vehicle involved in U.S. 40 crash

CRAIG — A silver Jeep Liberty reportedly stopped on U.S. Highway 40 for unknown reasons Friday about six miles east of Craig, causing three cars behind it to collide.

There were minor injuries. The cars sustained damage, and all three drivers were local.

The Jeep, which stopped in the middle of the road and placed its hazards on, left the area. The license plate number and year of the vehicle is unknown.

The incident closed the road for about 15 minutes Friday morning.

Anyone with information about the silver Jeep Liberty is encouraged to contact Colorado State Patrol at 970-826-2360.