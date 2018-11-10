Colorado State Patrol introduces #HiddenScars video series for National Traffic Incident Response Awareness Week

On Tuesday, Nov. 13, the Colorado State Patrol is introducing a new video series entitled #HiddenScars on its social media channels in conjunction with National Traffic Incident Response Awareness Week, according to a release from the agency.

The videos feature a new responder each Tuesday and explore how incidents and tragedies go far beyond the victims involved. These scars can continue to haunt responders never allowing them to be able to let go of what they have experienced while on the job.

During the week of Nov. 11 to 17, first responders including those from CSP, fire departments, emergency medical services, tow companies, CDOT, NHTSA and various other agencies are joining forces for a common purpose: keeping each other safe while in the performance of their jobs.

“We know our jobs are dangerous, and we have been reminded of that far too many times with fallen officers and other public servants killed in the line of duty” said CSP Deputy Chief Mark Savage. “Educating first responders and the motoring public can greatly reduce or even eliminate these tragedies entirely.”

By creating and teaching first responders who work on traffic related incidents how to properly stage, secure, and clear a scene, not only increases the safety of everyone including responders and citizens, it helps reduce the amount of time spent on scene. In turn, this helps to reduce congestion and dangerous driving conditions for those not involved.

Another crucial factor, the release said, is reminding drivers to use caution when approaching and driving near crash scenes and maintenance areas. Every year, public safety professionals are struck by vehicles and either injured or killed as they are trying to work on an already active scene. If you see emergency personnel on the road, give them room to work and give yourself room to stay safe.