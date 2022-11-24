Colorado State Patrol increases coverage to ensure safe holiday travel

Colorado State Patrol announced it will be increasing traffic patrol coverage over the holiday week to focus on dangerous driving.

Colorado State Patrol will be running a multi-agency operation to ensure the roadways in Northwestern Colorado are safe during the Thanksgiving Holiday.

Sgt. Mark Hanson said in a press release on Wednesday, Nov. 23, that state patrol officers will be focusing on dangerous driving like speeding, unsafe passing and impaired driving. The department plans to have extra patrols out looking for these violations to help ensure safe travel through the holiday.