Colorado State Patrol increases coverage to ensure safe holiday travel
Colorado State Patrol announced it will be increasing traffic patrol coverage over the holiday week to focus on dangerous driving.
Colorado State Patrol will be running a multi-agency operation to ensure the roadways in Northwestern Colorado are safe during the Thanksgiving Holiday.
Sgt. Mark Hanson said in a press release on Wednesday, Nov. 23, that state patrol officers will be focusing on dangerous driving like speeding, unsafe passing and impaired driving. The department plans to have extra patrols out looking for these violations to help ensure safe travel through the holiday.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.