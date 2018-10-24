Colorado State Patrol haunting highways during Halloween weekend to curb impaired driving

As Halloween approaches, Northwest Colorado law enforcement will be cracking down on patrol to ensure things don’t get scary for motorists.

Colorado State Patrol’s Troop 4B, encompassing the counties of Rio Blanco, Moffat, Routt, Grand, and Jackson, will be working a high visibility enforcement operation on Saturday, Oct. 27, according to a news release from the agency.

Troopers will be out in force looking for poor driving behaviors that can be indicative of drivers operating motor vehicles while impaired by drugs or alcohol.

This date surrounds the annual Halloween festivities and is also in conjunction with the closing of the second combined hunting season for deer and elk in the region.

CSP emphasized the importance of planning for the occasion for sober drivers, using local transit options, wearing safety belts, and driving with due diligence for seasonal road and weather conditions.