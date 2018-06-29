Colorado State Patrol cracking down holiday patrols, asks public to celebrate July 4 responsibly

CRAIG — Colorado State Patrol and law enforcers will be increasing patrols and looking for impaired drivers until Thursday, July 5 as part of the agency’s Heat is On campaign to protect the public during Fourth of July celebrations.

Last July had about 73 fatalities reported, 30 of which were caused by impaired drivers according to CSP.

About 400 impaired drivers were arrested also.

Troopers ask citizens to follow the law while having fun and celebrating America’s independence this Fourth of July by making the right decisions and asking a sober driver for help.

Citizens can report a suspected impaired driver by dialing *CSP (*277) from a cell phone.