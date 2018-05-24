Colorado State Patrol conducting saturation patrols over Memorial Day weekend

CRAIG — Colorado State Patrol troopers will conduct saturation patrols this Memorial Day weekend in Moffat, Routt and Grand counties. CSP encourages drivers to celebrate responsibly and enjoy all Northwest Colorado has to offer.

The saturation patrols will begin Friday and continue through Monday. Troopers will be looking to detect and deter drivers impaired by alcohol and/or drugs.

To date, more than 190 drivers and passengers have been killed in motor vehicle crashes in Colorado in 2018. The State Patrol wants everyone to have a safe summer travel season by reminding everyone to buckle up, drive defensively and drive sober.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is also encouraging those hitting the water to celebrate safely. The agency reminds the public that drinking and boating can be just as dangerous as drinking and driving, if not more so.

Not only will operators experience the negative effects on judgment, vision, balance, coordination and reaction times associated with alcohol consumption, they may also be affected by "Boater's Hypnosis." Boater's hypnosis, or boater's fatigue, is caused by exposure to noise, vibration, sun, glare, wind and motion experienced on the water. In Colorado, a BUI is punishable by up to a year in jail, a loss of boating privileges for 3 months, fines of up to $1000 and 96 hours of community service.