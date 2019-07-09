Colorado sends aircraft and crew to help with Alaska wildfires

While Colorado’s wildfire season has been relatively slow so far, that’s not the case in other areas around the country. And Colorado is hoping to help out.

The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control sent one of the state’s two multimission aircraft to Alaska last week to assist with the wildfire situation there. The state’s second aircraft will remain in Colorado.

“When Colorado needs help fighting wildfires in our state, we rely on other states to send their resources,” Fire Prevention and Control director Mike Morgan said in a statement. “Other states have answered Colorado’s call for help in past years, and we are honored to provide assistance back to our partners during this time.”

The aircraft team includes two mission sensor operators, a pilot and a mechanic. The team’s mission is to support initial attack and help provide intelligence on emerging fires and existing fires in central Alaska.

Caley Fisher, a spokesperson with the Colorado Department of Public Safety, said the aircraft and crew is expected to stay in Alaska for about two weeks.