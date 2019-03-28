Colorado Senate passes red flag gun bill

The Colorado Senate on Thursday passed the so-called red flag gun bill, moving the measure within a step of Gov. Jared Polis' desk, where he's expected to sign it into law.

House Bill 1177 cleared the chamber on an 18-17 vote. It now heads back to the House for approval of Senate amendments.

Senate President Leroy Garcia, a Pueblo Democrat, voted against the measure — a priority bill for Democrats in Colorado this year — as expected. "I want to continue working with my colleagues to find a Colorado solution," Garcia said earlier this week in a written statement.

Garcia, however, offered no amendments to the bill as it made its way through the Senate. He also did not offer any alternative solutions and has declined interviews about the topic. During debate about the bill on Thursday, Garcia did not speak.

No Republicans voted "yes" on the legislation. Garcia was the lone Democrat to join the GOP in their united opposition.

Read the full story via The Colorado Sun.

