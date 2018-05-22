Colorado secretary of state: Ballots go out June 4, but remember, don’t spoil it  

DENVER — Ballots for the June 26 primary election will be mailed in two weeks as Coloradans choose their nominees in several key open races, including governor, attorney general and state treasurer.

Voters also will select nominees for U.S. Congress, the Colorado General Assembly and other races; the complete list is on the Secretary of State website. Moffat County will also hold races for county clerk and recorder, District 3 county commissioner and county coroner, among other uncontested races.

It’s the first time in state history that unaffiliated voters will be able to participate in the primary without first choosing to be a member of a particular party.

Unaffiliated voters will receive both the Democratic and Republican ballots unless they earlier selected which ballot they wanted mailed to their residence. If a person votes in both the Republican and Democratic ballot, neither will count. It’s vital that voters only submit one ballot.