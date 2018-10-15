Colorado Secretary of State answers voters questions

DENVER — With the Nov. 6 General Election around the corner, following is a guide to some of the most common questions the Colorado Secretary of State’s office is fielding.

Question: When will I get my ballot?

Answer: County clerks will begin mailing ballots Monday, Oct. 15.

Q: How do I check to make sure I'm registered?

A: If you have a Colorado Driver's License or state ID, you can visit govotecolorado.com and select find my registration. From there, you can update any out-of-date information by clicking on the change my address or change my party affiliation links. You can also find a polling location in your county or check the status of your mail ballot.

Q: I got a mailing asking me to register to vote, but I thought I was already registered?

A: Many outside groups send these types of mailings before the election, but their information is often out-of-date. You can confirm that you are registered, visit govotecolorado.com or contact your county clerk and recorder.

Q: I've looked up my record on govotecolorado.com, and it says I'm inactive. What does that mean?

A: If your record is inactive, it's because the county clerk sent you mail that was returned as undeliverable by the post office. County clerks only mail ballots to active, registered voters. You can update your record and become active by visiting govotecolorado.com, filling out a paper voter registration form, or visiting any polling location in your county beginning Oct. 22.

Q: What's on my ballot?

A: You can view your sample ballot online by looking up your record on govotecolorado.com or by clicking on the view my sample ballot link on our website, sos.state.co.us, and entering your address.

Q: I didn't get my blue book or I have questions about my blue book. Who can I call?

A: The Office of Legislative Council of the Colorado General Assembly are responsible for compiling and distributing the blue book, which describes the 13 statewide ballot measures and includes information about judges up for retention. For information about a missing or defective bluebook, email bluebook.ga@state.co.us. You can view an online version of the bluebook in English or in Spanish.

Q: When is the last day to register to vote?

A: In Colorado, you can register to vote through Election Day, Nov. 6. To receive a ballot in the mail, you must register no later than Oct. 29. After that date, you will need to visit a polling location in your county to register and vote.

Q: I'm traveling, a student, or temporarily away from Colorado. Can I still vote?

A: Yes. If you are within the United States, you can visit govotecolorado.com and provide the address where you want your ballot mailed. If you are overseas, you can also apply for an overseas ballot. If you haven't left home yet, you can pick up a mail ballot packet early at your county clerk's office.

Q: Where can I drop off my ballot or go to vote?

A: You can drop off your ballot at any drop box or polling location in your county. Many drop box locations will open Oct. 15, and polling locations Oct. 22. To find a polling location near you, visit your record at govotecolorado.com.

Q: What's the last day to return my ballot?

A: The county clerk must receive your ballot no later than 7 p.m. on Nov. 6 for it to be counted. Postmarks do not count.