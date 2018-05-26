And Colorado's cannabis consumers ate, smoked, vaped and dabbed that right up.

Colorado's marijuana shops sold 11.1 million edibles, 411,000 pounds of flower and a sharply increasing amount of marijuana concentrate last year, according to the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division's 2017 annual report that was released Friday.

The latest compilation of full-year data — spanning production, sales, licensing and enforcement — provides a snapshot of the state's legal cannabis industry that is quickly advancing into maturity.

