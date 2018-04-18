Colorado primaries shape up after last weekend’s state assemblies

BOULDER — The top-line candidates in the Colorado governor's race emerged Saturday from a Republican Party assembly marred by ruthless attacks and a docile Democratic contest that remains wide open.

Walker Stapleton, the two-term state treasurer and Bush family relative, and Greg Lopez, a former Parker mayor and longshot candidate, emerged from a seven-way Republican assembly in Boulder that delivered a devastating defeat to Attorney General Cynthia Coffman, who managed only a fraction of the vote.

Cary Kennedy, the former state treasurer, won a convincing victory at the Democratic state assembly down the road in Broomfield, while five-term U.S. Rep. Jared Polis, the top spender and early favorite, also made the ballot, but by a narrow margin.

The top vote-getters secured the top line on the June 26 primary ballots and will join other candidates from each party who qualify through the petition process.

On the Democratic side, former state Sen. Mike Johnston made the ballot — and Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne is expected to do the same — by collecting voter signatures. And on the Republican side, businessman Doug Robinson, the nephew of Mitt Romney, and former state Rep. Victor Mitchell anticipate making the race by petition as well.

