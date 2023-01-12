Colorado Pork Producers to hold meeting Feb. 13 in Greeley

Industry members are invited to the Colorado Pork Producers annual meeting at 9 a.m. Feb. 13 in Greeley.

Pork producers, veterinarians, extension agents, leaders who work with swine products, students, educators, youth and other allied members are invited. Organizers are asking attendees to RSVP by 5 p.m. Feb. 9.

The highlight of the meeting will be a presentation focusing on resources to help producers with their reproductive success on farms, as well as updates and challenges to the industry in the coming year.

Industry leaders will get updates from the National Pork Board, National Pork Producers Council and U.S. Meat Export Federation.

There will be an election of members for the Colorado Pork Producers Council board, and anyone interested in running for the board who is a current pork producer within the state is asked to contact the Pork Producers Council office for information.

The election of Pork Act Delegates for the 2024 Pork Forum will also be conducted. Proof of payment of check-off fees is required to run and vote in this election. For more, contact Colorado Pork Producers Council, PO Box 116, Lucerne, CO 80631, 970-356-4964, jkelly@copork.org .