Colorado payday loan limits measure passing early

Although Colorado Proposition 111, limiting payday loan rates, did not garner anywhere near the attention as some of the bigger statewide ballot initiatives, it does appear to be earning voter approval.

Proposition 111 places interest rate limits on payday loan services.

In Moffat County, 3,256 voters supported the proposition, while 1,881 voters did not, and roughly 77 percent of all Coloradans voted in support of the measure.

Currently, the industry adheres to a fee structure, which allows lenders to first charge an origination fee of up to 20 percent on the first $300 borrowed and an additional 7.5 percent on any amount over that.

Lenders could also charge customers a 45-percent interest rate per year, per loan.

Proposition 111 will do away with the current fee structure and instead implement a maximum annual percentage rate of 36 percent on the payday loan industry.