Colorado Parks and Wildlife to hold meeting in Craig Sept. 8-9
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission will have several topics up for discussion at a hybrid meeting in Craig, held both in-person and virtually.
From 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, CPW officials will gather for a Ranching for Wildlife site visit and then reconvene from 8 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, for regular meeting discussions.
The meeting will be streamed on CPW’s YouTube page. According to CPW, some of the discussion topics will be:
- Walleye bag and possession limits at Rifle Gap Reservoir,
- Expanding youth extended seasons for fall turkey hunts to all GMUs,
- Final decisions on Keep Colorado Wild Pass implementation and refund regulations,
- Allowing PCP airguns of .25 caliber or larger for fall and late turkey seasons,
- Review of income eligible pass and high use fees at certain parks,
- Review of Panorama Point as an event facility at Golden Gate Canyon State park,
- Review of river outfitter personal floatation device regulations and adjusting license fees and license agent commission rates.
A complete agenda along with all materials for public review can be found on the CPW website. Members of the public are encouraged to email written comments to DNR_CPWCommission@state.co.us. Details on public comments for virtual meetings can also be found on the CPW website.
The commission meets regularly and travels to communities around the state to facilitate public participation. Anyone can listen to commission meetings online. The goal is to keep Coloradans informed about the development of regulations and how the commission works with CPW staff to manage parks, wildlife and outdoor recreation programs administered by the agency.
