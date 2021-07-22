Colorado Parks and Wildlife set to host wolf restoration open house

Image of wolf from a game camera, taken Oct 15, 2020, in Moffat County.

Courtesy Photo / Defenders of Wildlife

Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Keystone Policy Center will host an open house listening session on Monday to provide input and feedback on the gray wolf restoration and management planning process.

The meeting, which will be at Moffat County High School from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., is part of CPW and Keystone’s 14 in-person listening sessions being conducted throughout the state of Colorado as well as online sessions.

Those attending on Monday can visit stations that provide input on wolf planning topics. Attendees can provide written feedback through a detailed online comment form either during the open house or at a later time. Paper forms will also be available for use during the open house. A spokesperson for Keystone added that attendees can arrive at any time during the open house.

“Whether attending an open house in-person, or reviewing information and providing feedback online, we want to hear the public’s input about the Wolf Restoration and Management Plan,” said Julie Shapiro, director of the Natural Resources Program for Keystone Policy Center. “The online open house includes posters and video presentations providing the same information offered at in-person meetings, effectively creating a virtual learning and listening session for everyone to participate in at their own convenience.”

Proposition 114, a ballot initiative directing the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission to develop a plan to introduce gray wolves onto the Western Slope of Colorado, passed last November. According to the bill, gray wolves will be reintroduced to parts of northwestern Colorado no later than Dec. 31, 2023 to areas west of the Continental Divide. The bill also states that state funds will be used to assist ranchers and livestock owners in preventing conflict with the wolves and pay compensation for any livestock death as a result of the reintroduction.

In January of 2020, CPW confirmed the presence of at least six wolves in northern Moffat County.

Craig residents interested in attending the open house can learn more about wolf reintroduction at https://cpw.state.co.us/learn/Pages/Wolves-in-Colorado-FAQ.aspx .