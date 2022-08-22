Colorado Parks and Wildlife opens hunting contest for beginners, mentors
Colorado Parks and Wildlife has opened its Take a Friend Hunting contest, which features prizes for several winners.
In the contest, experienced hunters are encouraged to take a novice out into the wild and submit a photo and brief story about the experience. Submissions will be judged by their “ability to inspire,” according to a news release from parks and wildlife.
To be eligible, mentors must be at least 18 years of age or older at the time of entry, must hold a valid 2022 Colorado hunting license and must have held a license in at least three of the last five years. Novice hunters must also be 18 or older at the time of entry and hold a valid 2022 Colorado hunting license. They also must have either never had a license until 2022, only had a license in 2021 or not had a hunting license in the past five consecutive years.
Prizes include turkey calls, gun cleaning kits and waterfowl bags, among other items. Those interested can fill out a form to enter the contest at CPW.State.CO.US and registration will remain open until Feb. 28, 2023.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.