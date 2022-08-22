Colorado Parks and Wildlife opens hunting contest for beginners, mentors

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is sponsoring a Take a Friend Hunting contest.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife/Courtesy photo

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has opened its Take a Friend Hunting contest, which features prizes for several winners.

In the contest, experienced hunters are encouraged to take a novice out into the wild and submit a photo and brief story about the experience. Submissions will be judged by their “ability to inspire,” according to a news release from parks and wildlife.

To be eligible, mentors must be at least 18 years of age or older at the time of entry, must hold a valid 2022 Colorado hunting license and must have held a license in at least three of the last five years. Novice hunters must also be 18 or older at the time of entry and hold a valid 2022 Colorado hunting license. They also must have either never had a license until 2022, only had a license in 2021 or not had a hunting license in the past five consecutive years.

Prizes include turkey calls, gun cleaning kits and waterfowl bags, among other items. Those interested can fill out a form to enter the contest at CPW.State.CO.US and registration will remain open until Feb. 28, 2023.