Colorado Parks and Wildlife extends primary draw application deadline until Friday, April 9

Hunters that may have missed out on a big-game license during the original primary draw will receive a second chance from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Hunters hoping to draw a big-game license in Colorado in 2021 will now have until Fri., April 9 at 8 p.m. to apply in the primary draw due to volume-related technological issues that kept some hunters from being able to apply before the original deadline of April 6 at 8 p.m.

“We’re going to do what’s right for our hunters,” said CPW Director Dan Prenzlow. “This will ensure those who encountered errors within our system through no fault of their own can still apply to hunt in Colorado this year.”

Roughly 20% of the almost 700,000 big game primary draw applications were submitted in the last 24 hours of the application period, which opens March 1 annually.

However, volume-related issues encountered by the system occurred as thousands of people were submitting applications as the deadline approached, CPW said.

Those that will use the extended deadline are reminded that applying early allows for ample time to receive confirmation of their application and, in the case that they do experience any issues, for them to be resolved prior to the deadline. Additionally, CPW is advising hunters to not wait until the last minute to apply during this one-time extension to avoid any additional issues.

CPW also encourages all hunters to review the 2021 Colorado Big Game brochure for all updated regulations related to this year’s hunting seasons.

