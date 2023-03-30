Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission to meet April 6 in Steamboat

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission will consider CPW’s Final Draft Wolf Restoration and Management Plan, as well as requisite regulatory changes, during a hybrid meeting on Thursday, April 6, in Steamboat Springs.

The commission will also provide feedback on the Final Draft Plan and draft regulations, take public comments and receive an update on Tribal engagement. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 8:15 a.m. and adjourn at 4:15 p.m. Thursday. The meeting will be online and in person at Colorado Mountain College, 1275 Crawford Ave., in Steamboat.

The commission will enter executive session from 8:20 a.m. to 9 a.m. to receive legal advice regarding implementation of Proposition 114. The meeting will be streamed live on CPW’s YouTube page.

Additional agenda items include Northwest Region deer herd management plans and adoption of a resolution appointing a new division director.

A complete agenda is available on the CPW website . The public is encouraged to email written comments to dnr_cpwcommission@state.co.us .