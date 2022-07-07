Colorado Northwestern Community College: We’re committed to helping students in Routt, Moffat, Rio Blanco counties

Prices for just about everything have drastically risen over the past two years. Higher education is no different.

In fact, since 2011, the cost of tuition at public two-year institutions has risen by 30% and the cost to attend public universities and other four-year institutions has risen by 36%.

With education serving as a gateway to opportunity and more jobs requiring some form of higher education or licensure, the challenge becomes affording the education. This is especially important locally with so many extractive services companies closing in the region. Equal paying job opportunities in Moffat, Rio Blanco and Routt counties will require some form of education beyond high school.

So how does a student attend college without going into serious debt? The answer is a thoughtful process starting with identifying exactly what that student wishes to do for a career.

Preparation saves time and money. A change of majors often results in money wasted on unnecessary classes. Other ways students can make that college certificate or degree more financially obtainable include:

• Concurrent enrollment — Students can earn college credit while still in high school with the opportunity to complete a certificate, industry recognized certification or degree before high school graduation.

• Local scholarships — Residents of Rangely or of Moffat County are eligible for up to a 100% tuition buy down at CNCC. Proof of residency is required.

• Community college to university/bridge to bachelor — Students planning to earn a bachelor’s degree or higher can complete two years of this degree at CNCC and then transfer to a four-year institution. The average tuition cost of community colleges in Colorado is $4,820 per year with an average university cost of $11,420. This is a savings of $6,600 a year not including room, board, travel and other related expenses.

• Athletic scholarships — For students who are athletically and academically gifted, athletic scholarships are available. CNCC offers men’s and women’s basketball, soccer and rodeo, baseball, softball and volleyball. For additional information, please reach out to the appropriate coach or the athletic director.

• Academic, foundation and return to college scholarships — CNCC just recently added a transfer academic scholarship for students who went elsewhere for college, then found it was not the right fit or their program of interest was not offered.

We care about the happiness and prosperity of all members of the communities we serve. You are our neighbors and friends.

We hope that if you have additional questions or just wish to sit down and discuss educational options, you will contact our admissions office. Even if CNCC is not the right fit for you, we would like to help you find the best solution for your educational goals. If you need the name or number for our admission staff, please send me an email and we will get you connected.

Please continue to enjoy this wonderful summer out on the trails and on the water.

Dr. Lisa Jones is the president of Colorado Northwest Community College.