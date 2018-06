Colorado Northwestern Community College to hold open EMS open house Tuesday

CRAIG — Colorado Northwestern Community College in Craig is holding an inaugural Emergency Medical Services barbecue and open house from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 26, in the lower parking lot. The event will include free barbecue and information about both the CNCC EMS program and the 100 percent tuition buy-down for Moffat County residents. Guests will also be able to:

• Tour the EMS facility and new Moffat County’s new ambulance.

• Talk with faculty about the EMS program.

• Meet with admission representatives to discuss registering for the fall 2018 semester.

For more information about the event, CNCC admission's process, or financial aid eligibility contact admissions at 970-824-1101 or admissions@cncc.edu or financial aid at 970-824-1125 or jessica.wollman@cncc.edu.