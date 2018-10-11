Colorado Northwestern Community College to consider action on housing proposal Monday

CRAIG — Taking action on a housing proposal is one of two action items up for consideration when the Moffat County Affiliated Junior College District Board of Control meets Monday, Oct. 15.

Before a vote, the board will hear a presentation about the latest CNCC-Craig campus housing proposal; receive an update on the sale of the Trapper Building; hear a request by Memorial Regional Health for support of the conveyance of real property, which was tabled from the last board meeting; and receive an update on the search for a new vice president of student services for the Craig Campus.

Board members will also hear monthly reports, including the treasurer’s report, and consider approval of minutes from the prior meeting.

Before taking any action, the board will hold executive sessions pursuant to 24-6-402(4)(a), C.R.S. to consider the purchase, acquisition, lease, transfer, or sale of any real, personal, or other property interest, and pursuant to 24-6-402(4)(f) (I), C.R.S. to consider personnel matters.

Colorado Northwestern Community College welcomes public input at all scheduled meetings and allows a time for public comment following the executive session and before the board takes action. A second opportunity for public comment is offered at the end of the meeting.

The meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 15, in room 255 of the CNCC Academic Services Building, Room 255, 2801 W. Ninth St.

To see a complete agenda and minutes of past meetings, visit cncc.edu/moffat-county-affiliated-junior-college-district.