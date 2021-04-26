Colorado Northwestern Community College names Dr. Lisa Jones next President

Colorado Northwestern Community College has its new president.

Dr. Lisa Jones, a distinguished scholar, was named as the next president of CNCC Monday morning by Colorado Community College System Chancellor Joe Garcia.

Dr. Jones will assume the presidency on July 15, and will succeed Ron Granger, who is retiring at the end of July.

Dr. Lisa Jones (Courtesy Photo / Colorado Northwestern Community College)



Dr. Jones, who has led academic, equity, and innovation programs in her various roles in higher education, will be the first African-American woman to hold the presidency at CNCC and in the Colorado Community College System, according to a press release from the college.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Jones to the system and are confident she will step into the CNCC presidency with the experience and strength needed to lead the college forward as it continues to address challenges and embrace opportunities in a rapidly changing environment,” Garcia said. “At such a critical time in the college’s history, she brings both energy and an entrepreneurial mindset with over 30 years of experience as a leader in higher education, deep understanding of issues facing students from various backgrounds, commitment to reversing trends in generational poverty, and the executive experience to manage the intersection of sustaining financial health and innovation.”

Dr. Jones was selected after a six-month nationwide searched, led by an 11-member advisory search committee that screened, interviewew, and conducted virtual community forums at campuses in Craig and Rangely, and considered more than 60 applicants with diverse backgrounds.

In her most recent role as Vice President of Student Development at Cedar Valley College, a Hispanic-Serving and Predominately Black Institution in Texas, Dr. Jones led a number of initiatives to support enrollment growth, increase college funding, and improve student success outcomes. During her tenure, she guided the institution through enrollment and retention strategies that yielded a 40% increase in overall enrollment and significant increases in target populations including veteran women, adults over the age of 25, and Hispanic and Black males.

Prior to her role at Cedar Valley College, Dr. Jones served as Vice President of Student Affairs at Henry Ford College in Michigan.

“As a first-generation, low-income, minority woman who came from an underperforming high school in Detroit, the odds were heavily stacked against me, but through my community college I was able to rewrite my story and achieve my American Dream,” Dr. Jones said in a statement. “These institutions play a pivotal role in transforming lives and communities, and I am excited to become a part of this important work at CNCC.”

Colorado Northwestern Community College. (Courtesy Photo)



Though she will not officially step into her role with CNCC until mid-July, Dr. Jones expressed her eagerness to get started with the college.

“With over 80 years of rich history, CNCC is a jewel in Colorado’s northwestern region and no doubt will play an enormous role as the community prepares for its next chapter,” Dr. Jones said. “Through collective work, shared vision, and perseverance, I am positive that we will create new opportunities and overcome obstacles facing the region and college because that is The Spartan Way.”

