Colorado Northwestern Community College named top-5 community college by Newsweek

Colorado Northwestern Community College earned some national exposure early last week, landing on Newsweek’s Top 50 community college’s list, which ranked community colleges based whose graduates earn the most money.

Newsweek’s list, which was compiled by Stacker, comes at a time in which many students are seeking more affordable alternatives to four-year institutions as college student loan debt rises north of $1.68 trillion.

Community colleges often cost a fraction of what a prospective student would end up spending on a four-year degree, therefore making community colleges a viable financial option for many.

That’s where CNCC comes in.

Stacker’s list was compiled using 2020 data from Payscale. Colleges were ranked by mid-career pay, with ties broken by early career pay. Colleges that primarily issue bachelor’s degrees were not considered.

CNCC checked in at No. 5 in Newsweek’s list.

“Colorado Northwestern Community College prepares students to enter the workforce of pursue and continue their educations at a four-year college. Along with being an affordable school, CNCC accepts credits through the Alternative Credit Project, which offers courses for free (or nearly free), making it a god option for students who have already begun coursework but haven’t completed a program,” Newsweek said in its reasoning behind listing CNCC fifth.

Additionally, CNCC’s mid-career pay checks in at $78,100, with early career pay averaging roughly $56,000 a year.

