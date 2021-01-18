Colorado Northwestern Community College named top-5 community college by Newsweek
Newsweek listed 50 community colleges whose graduates earn the most money. CNCC came in at No. 5
Colorado Northwestern Community College earned some national exposure early last week, landing on Newsweek’s Top 50 community college’s list, which ranked community colleges based whose graduates earn the most money.
Newsweek’s list, which was compiled by Stacker, comes at a time in which many students are seeking more affordable alternatives to four-year institutions as college student loan debt rises north of $1.68 trillion.
Community colleges often cost a fraction of what a prospective student would end up spending on a four-year degree, therefore making community colleges a viable financial option for many.
That’s where CNCC comes in.
Stacker’s list was compiled using 2020 data from Payscale. Colleges were ranked by mid-career pay, with ties broken by early career pay. Colleges that primarily issue bachelor’s degrees were not considered.
CNCC checked in at No. 5 in Newsweek’s list.
“Colorado Northwestern Community College prepares students to enter the workforce of pursue and continue their educations at a four-year college. Along with being an affordable school, CNCC accepts credits through the Alternative Credit Project, which offers courses for free (or nearly free), making it a god option for students who have already begun coursework but haven’t completed a program,” Newsweek said in its reasoning behind listing CNCC fifth.
Additionally, CNCC’s mid-career pay checks in at $78,100, with early career pay averaging roughly $56,000 a year.
jcarney@craigdailypress.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Colorado Northwestern Community College named top-5 community college by Newsweek
Colorado Northwestern Community College earned some national exposure early last week, landing on Newsweek’s Top 50 community college’s list, which ranked community colleges based whose graduates earn the most money.