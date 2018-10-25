Colorado Northwestern Community College flight team soars to high scores at national competition

BILLINGS, MONTANA — Despite less-than-desirable weather conditions, the Colorado Northwestern Community College flight team soared to impressive results recently, placing second in the Region 1 National Intercollegiate Flying Association Flight Competition, just behind the United States Air Force Academy.

The CNCC Flight Team flew to Billings, Montana, on Friday, Oct. 5, to take part in the competition.

Region 1 pits CNCC against pilots from the United States Air Force Academy, Utah State University, Metro State University of Denver, and Rocky Mountain College. Teams are scored in both flight and ground competitions.

"Message drop — an event where a small block is thrown from the airplane to try and hit a target on the ground — was the only flying event we were able to get in before the weather turned bad," said Assistant Coach William Drbohlav.

Dropmaster Jesse Joseph and pilot Tim Moroney placed fourth, the highest place in the event for CNCC.

Unfortunately, inclement weather moved into the area, preventing landing and navigation flight events planned for Oct. 7 through 11.

The teams did, however, compete in a number of ground events.

During the preflight competition, a plane is bugged with "squawks," such as missing screws a pilot must find. CNCC's Rachael Northup placing fifth in that competition.

In the computer accuracy competition, students were tested using an old E6B flight computer. CNCC's Eli Fozzard was the school's highest place earner in this event, taking ninth.

In the simulated comprehensive aircraft navigation competition, team members plan a flight while answering a series of questions. Fozzard placed eighth, and CNCC's James Whalin followed in ninth.

Images of planes are projected onto a screen and competitors are required to identify them in the aircraft recognition event, and Fozzard again placed in the top 10 by finishing ninth.

The complete list of results is available at nifa.aero/wp-content/uploads/2018-Region-1-SAFECON-Official-Results.pdf.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.