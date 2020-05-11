Colorado Northwestern Community College expands workforce training and community programming through strategic partnership

Colorado Northwestern Community College is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with ed2go, a Cengage company.

As the industry leader in online learning, partnering with ed2go greatly expands the college’s educational offerings and their ability to reach diverse learners, according to a press release from the college.

ed2go prides itself on developing innovative, relevant courses that align with job market demand. Their catalog ranges from career and certification training to personal and professional development, with a focus on teaching transferable skills. They utilize an intuitive, fully-online model designed to meet the needs of adult learners.

“This partnership is a natural fit,” said CNCC President Ron Granger. “We understand the value of career training in today’s ever-changing job market and providing a flexible option to do so. ed2go has a proven background that will help us to best meet the learning needs of our communities.”

As a result of the partnership, in early May the college will offer hundreds of non-credit online courses that can complete on the learner’s own schedule, anywhere they have internet access.

“This is education to go – food for your mind,” said Sasha Nelson, CNCC Director of Workforce Training and Community Programming. “From flower arranging, to Speed Spanish to Outlook to business-startup, the choices are as varied as the individuals that live in our communities. I’m excited to see what you will decide to learn next.”

The program is expected to roll-out in early May with classes as short as a few hours a week for six weeks to career certifications that could take 18 months to complete. Learners have the option to select courses that are led by an instructor – many national authors – or self-paced programs.

“Once the program is up and running our next step will be to offer training to fill specific needs such as classes that to support existing and new businesses, those that will inspire our youth this summer, folks looking to skill-up to become part of a growing number of highly paid remote workers, seniors and others staying at home,” Nelson said.

ed2go believes that anyone, anywhere can learn. Started in 1997, they provide high quality education the fastest way possible — online.

Moffat County residents aged 55 and older and those who qualify based on income may be eligible for 50 percent off many courses.

“Like take-out for your mind, ed2go classes feed the desire for personal and professional growth. The classes add to the abundant opportunities already available to students seeking a degree,” Nelson said. “The addition of ed2go classes is more reason than ever to shop local for higher education.”

For more information, please contact Sasha Nelson at sasha.nelson@cncc.edu.