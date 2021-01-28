Colorado Northwestern Community College awarded RISE education grant

Colorado Northwestern Community College will have some financial relief on the way, thanks to the largest awarded education grant from the Response, Innovation, and Student Equity Fund.

CNCC, in a joint proposal with Colorado Mountain College, learned Tuesday that it will receive $2.9 million to focus on expanding concurrent enrollment offerings to the 10,500 high school students in the combined service areas for CNCC and CMC.

The Response, Innovation, and Student Equity (RISE) Fund awardees to innovate and transform public education. The RISE fund was created to support innovation in high-needs school districts, charter schools, and public institutions of higher education to address the learning challenges related to the economic, social, and health impacts of COVID-19 in a manner that creates sustainable innovations that improve student learning, close equity gaps, and enhance operational efficiency for pre-K-12 through higher education.

“We are excited and grateful to the state of Colorado and the organizations that fund these grants,” said Ron Granger, President of Colorado Northwestern Community College, in a press release. “This money will help dramatically strengthen and formalize connections with our high schools and our two colleges here in central and northwestern Colorado. We will be able to provide students more opportunities to earn college credit while in high school, accelerate their post-high school education, and save each family thousands of dollars in tuition cost.”

For CNCC specifically, the community college will focus on rethink the student experience in higher education, and provide new student-focused models of learning in concurrent enrollment and higher education delivery.

“The RISE funds will allow CNCC to upgrade and improve equipment at partner high schools,” said Keith Peterson, Vice President of Instruction at Colorado Northwestern Community College, in a press release. “These improvements along with a new mobile STEM lab will enable CNCC to offer a higher quality and broader range of college level classes to concurrent enrollment students in our local high schools.”

“Every Colorado student should have access to a quality education and these amazing ideas and innovative programs from improving early childhood education to increasing apprenticeship opportunities for high-schoolers will help improve our schools and build back stronger than before the pandemic,” said Governor Jared Polis. “I’ve spent the majority of my life pushing for innovation and excellence in education and these focused investments will make a transformative positive impact on the lives of Colorado’s kids and families today and for the future.”

