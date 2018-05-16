 Colorado lawmakers to push for independent redistricting panel on ballot | CraigDailyPress.com

The Grand Junction Sentinel

State leaders who want to see voters approve two proposed ballot measures in the fall to revamp how Colorado redraws congressional and legislative districts will kick off their campaign later today.

From Gov. John Hickenlooper on down, lawmakers will begin to make their case between now and November that it’s better to have a more independent panel deciding how those district lines should be drawn after each U.S. Census.

During the legislative session that ended last week, lawmakers unanimously approved placing two measures on the ballot to do that.

Under them, special redistricting and reapportionment commissions would be appointed through a complex system that helps ensure they are as nonpartisan as possible.

