Colorado lawmakers strike deal on transportation funding

DENVER (AP) — After years of explosive growth and legislative inaction combined to choke Colorado’s roads with congestion, top state lawmakers on Monday announced a deal to spend upwards of $3 billion on transportation projects over the next 20 years.

If approved, the legislative breakthrough would represent the largest transportation funding measure in the state’s history, but still well short of what Democrats and Republicans say is needed to address the state’s traffic woes. They differ on where the funding should come from.

The proposal would ask voters in 2019 to approve $2.34 billion in bonds, and commits the state to spending up to $3.25 billion to repay the borrowing costs. Overall, the deal would commit the state to spend $645 million over the next two years on transportation projects, then an additional $1 billion over the next 20 years.

The remainder of the money needed would come by redirecting funding that lawmakers had secured in last year’s legislative session.

Republican Senate President Kevin Grantham and Democratic House Speaker Crisanta Duran announced the deal after a months-long stalemate — two days before the 2018 legislative session ends.

Political and business leaders have been trying for more than a decade to boost funding to transportation, a push that reached a critical mass in the last two years. Like most states, Colorado is reliant on the gas tax to pay for state highway needs.

But while 26 states have increased fuel taxes in the last five years, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Colorado’s hasn’t budged from 22-cents a gallon since 1991. Policymakers say that’s due in large part to the state’s strict constitutional limits on spending, which require voter approval for any tax hikes.

