Colorado lawmakers aim to enact strict new regulations on marijuana concentrate, medical cannabis

Marijuana concentrate and medical marijuana would be subject to strict new regulations under a bill introduced Friday in the Colorado legislature that’s aimed at curbing teen use and adult overconsumption of high-potency cannabis.

House Bill 1317 would require that dabs — concentrated cannabis that comes in a wax form and is made by extracting THC and other cannabinoids from marijuana plants — be packaged in individual doses no larger than 0.1 grams. It would also limit medical marijuana patients between the ages of 18 and 20 to purchasing 2 grams of concentrate per day, down from 40 grams, and enact a new system to better track medical consumers’ purchases to prevent them from visiting multiple shops in a day to skirt the rules.

Under the legislation, patients who are 18 to 20 years old would be required to get sign off from two doctors from separate practices before they can get a medical marijuana card.

The measure also asks the Colorado School of Public Health to study high-potency cannabis products and their effect on adolescents. Finally, it would require county coroners to use toxicology testing to determine if there was marijuana in the system of anyone age 25 or younger who died by suicide or in another kind nonnatural death.

“I think what we’re trying to do here is address how people view concentrates, better educate folks,” said House Speaker Alec Garnett, a Denver Democrat and prime sponsor of the bill.

