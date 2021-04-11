Colorado launches resident digital fishing license on myColorado app

Colorado residents wanting to shed paper fishing licenses now have a digital option, thanks to the myColorado app.

Resident anglers will still purchase their fishing licenses the same way they always have and receive a printed physical license, but now they will also have the option to display it within the myColorado app.

The app gives Colorado residents the ability to create an electronic version of their Colorado driver’s license or state identification card on their smartphone as proof of identity within the state. Now, resident anglers can use it to show they have a valid fishing license as well.

An angler lands a fish on the Yampa River as it flows near downtown Steamboat Springs on Sunday afternoon. The river was crowded this spring day, but lack of snowfall this winter could keep anglers out of the river later this year if is put on call again. (Photo by Dylan Anderson)



“We are excited to make it as easy as possible for Coloradans to show they’ve purchased their fishing licenses, allowing them to continue enjoying our state’s great outdoors,” said Governor Jared Polis in a press release. “Since my children are under 16, they can fish for free, but when I got my license a couple years ago I was surprised that there wasn’t an option to display my license on my phone. While a paper license still works for many people, it can be easy to forget at home, but many parents like me always have their phone on them. This new option meets Coloradans where they’re at, providing 21st century service.”

“Resident fishing license products are a great way for CPW to enter the digital arena with our licenses,” CPW Director Dan Prenzlow added. “We’ll continue to explore options for making proof of holding a valid license or pass easier for our customers.”

The specific fishing products anglers will see will include:

– Resident annual

– Resident youth annual

– Resident senior annual

– Resident 1-day

– Resident additional-day

– Resident senior low-income lifetime

– Resident disability lifetime

– Resident VA lifetime

– Resident first responder lifetime

The myColorado app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play. Visit myColorado.gov to learn more.

Go fish!

An annual 2021 license is valid from March 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022. CPW provides a range of options for anglers including both the annual fishing license and one-day fishing licenses as well as educational opportunities for those new to angling.

One key resource for anglers in Colorado is the CPW Fishing Report, which is published bi-weekly. The CPW Fishing Report is available online, through the CPW Fishing app, and by subscribing to an email newsletter. The report provides the latest fishing news and events in Colorado, describes current fishing conditions across the state and issues a stocking report.

CPW stocks 90 million fish annually into Colorado’s waters to ensure quality angling opportunities.

Managing Editor Joshua Carney can be reached at 970-875-1790 or jcarney@craigdailypress.com.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com